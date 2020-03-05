Through three days of qualifying for the May 19 primary election, no locally-contested races have developed here in Barrow County.
Republican incumbent county commissioners Pat Graham (chairman), Joe Goodman (District 1) and Bill Brown (District 2) all qualified for re-election, while incumbent Rolando Alvarez (District 3) qualified as a Republican. Alvarez, who was formerly a Republican school board member, won the nonpartisan special election last year to replace the late commissioner Roger Wehunt, who had resigned in October 2018 due to health reasons. So far none of the four commissioners have primary or Democratic opposition for November.
Republican incumbent board of education members Lynn Stevens (District 5) and Rickey Bailey (District 6) have qualified, while incumbent Jordan Raper (District 8 at-large) has also qualified as a Republican. Raper was appointed to the board in 2018 to replace Alvarez when he resigned to run for the BOC. No has qualified so far for the District 2 seat currently held by Garey Huff.
Also locally, Republican incumbents Jud Smith (sheriff), Tammy Brown (Probate Court judge), Caroline Power Evans (chief magistrate) and David Crosby (coroner) have qualified without any primary or Democratic opposition so far. Jessica Garrett has qualified as a Republican to replace outgoing tax commissioner Melinda Williams, while Janie Jones has qualified as a Republican to replace outgoing clerk of Superior Court Regina McIntyre.
Qualifying through the local political parties continues for Republicans from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Premier Brokers, 20 North Broad St., Winder, and for Democrats from 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Italy, 60 North Broad St., Winder. It will be the last day of qualifying for Democrats.
Republicans will have one more day of qualifying Friday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Qualifying for independent candidates will be held Thursday and Friday (ending at noon) at the Barrow County elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
At the state level, Democrat Dawn Johnson of Winder has qualified to challenge Republican incumbent state Sen. Frank Ginn of Danielsville in District 47, which covers all of Barrow County. Johnson ran unsuccessfully against Ginn in 2018. Ginn qualified for re-election earlier this week and had no primary challengers as of Thursday morning. Qualifying ends Friday.
In state House District 117, which covers a portion of eastern Barrow County (including most of Statham), Democrat Mokah Johnson of Athens has qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Houston Gaines of Athens. District 116 incumbent Terry England (R-Auburn), who represents most of Barrow County, and District 114 incumbent Tom Kirby (R-Loganville), who represents a small portion of western Barrow, also have qualified for re-election without any opposition so far.
At the federal level, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jody Hice has qualified for the 10th Congressional District seat, which covers all of Barrow. Andrew Ferguson was the lone Democrat to qualify as of Thursday morning, though Tabitha Johnson Green (the 2018 Democratic nominee against Hice), Clyde Elrod and Alvin Spitzner have all announced their intentions to run for the seat.
Check back online for updates and see the March 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal for complete qualifying coverage.
