A requested rezoning that would allow for large subdivision of more than 300 single-family homes between State Route 316 and Atlanta Highway in Statham did not draw a recommendation from the Barrow County Planning Commission last week and will now head to the county board of commissioners next month for a final vote.
But the planning commission chairman said the applicants would likely face a tall task earning BOC approval, given the county planning staff’s recommendation to deny the request and the reluctance of most commissioners to alter the county’s future land-use map for a high-density residential development in that area.
During its Thursday, Oct. 15 meeting, the planning commission made no motions on the request by Manor Restorations, which has been active in rezoning and development requests around the county in recent years, to rezone 95 acres at 575 Wall Rd., Statham, and change its future land-use character area from Rural Reserve to 316 Innovation Corridor.
Shane Lanham, the Lawrenceville-based attorney for the applicant, said the proposed development would include 318 homes primarily with “ranch-style” floor plans, and a little more than 20 percent of the homes (67) would be age-restricted to ages 55 and up. The development would also include various recreational amenities required under the county’s unified development code.
The request drew pushback from neighboring resident Lynne Allen, Elder Road, Winder, who worried about the impact traffic from the subdivision would have on Elder Road, especially with more traffic being diverted from the SR 316/Wall Road intersection.
“I’m not against progress, but I just don’t think it’s feasible to put that many homes in that small, condensed area,” Allen said.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Houston, the Barrow County School System’s assistant superintendent for business services, objected to the request, implying the development — with a house price point that Lanham estimated to range from the mid-200,000s to the low-to-mid-300,000s —would likely not generate enough property-tax revenues to keep up with the costs of providing services to the projected number of children the development would bring in. Houston said the development could also strain an already above-capacity Winder-Barrow High School and would also impact capacity at Statham Elementary and Bear Creek middle schools, and she added that such a dense development would be “nearly impossible” for buses to navigate.
“The school system is not against growth,” Houston said, before stating the school district’s often-cited position during similar hearings that the county should be focused on approving developments with more upscale homes with higher price points. “We don’t want to lose people (and businesses) to neighboring counties because they offer something we don’t.”
Houston also noted, the development would take the density currently allowed from one unit per two acres to slightly over three units per acre if the character area designation for the property were changed.
Lanham said the property’s proximity to SR 316 would “not necessarily (be) the best spot” for two-acre lots and that the “modern, conservation-style subdivision” with 30 acres of open space would bring environmental and other benefits to the county and allow for more affordable, workforce housing options for prospective future businesses’ employees. He also noted that the property is located across Wall Road from land rezoned in Statham for a mixed-use development by the Walton Group that has not yet been developed.
“I think there are things we can do to address some of the concerns,” Lanham said. “We can do some things on our end like try to provide additional information and have meetings with the nearby residents for some deeper discussion. …A traffic study wasn’t required for submittal, so we haven’t done one yet, but we would be happy to have that discussion if it needs to be examined more closely.”
But the request had no vocal support from the panel.
“I think for most of the (BOC) members, when you go against the land-use map, that’s tough,” Morrow told Lanham.
The BOC will hold a public hearing and vote on the request at its Nov. 10 meeting.
SEPARATE REZONING FOR AGE-RESTRICTED COMMUITY GETS PANEL’S BLESSING
In an unrelated vote Thursday, the planning commission recommended approval of a request by Solstice Partners to rezone 18.1 acres at 725 R.D. Mack Rd. in Statham, just east of The Georgia Club, south of SR 316, to build an age-restricted community with 27 single-family homes and 126 condominium/town home units and community amenities.
The development would also include a small office complex in the front, which would include 12-15 executive suites and could accommodate three to five companies, John Stell, the attorney for the applicants, said. Stell said the office complex would ideally be targeted to business executives who aren’t retired to have office space by where they live.
The panel also recommended approval of the applicant’s request to change the future land-use map designation for the property from Suburban Neighborhood to 316 Innovation Corridor.
The single-family “ranch-style” homes would be priced in the 400,000s and low 500,000s, Stell said, and the request earned a letter of support from the school district, with district officials noting that the age-targeted component would mean less strain on the system.
One of the conditions recommended for the approval is that at least one occupant of each home be 55 years or older. The community would be gated with a mandatory homeowners’ association, and the streets would be privately owned and maintained.
The commission also recommended the single-family homes be a minimum of 1,600 heated square feet. While the planning staff recommended the minimum be 2,000 heated square feet, which would be consistent with most of what the county has approved for residential developments recently, commission members agreed that 1,600 square feet would be more appropriate for the demographic the age-restricted community would be targeting — primarily older people with adult children looking to downsize.
Solstice Partners served as the management and design team for The Georgia Club for more than a decade, and while it would not be tied to that development, the project would include houses built to the same standards and be a “nice complement to it,” Stell said.
But Tommy Miller, president of The Georgia Club’s HOA, spoke in opposition to the project, saying it would exacerbate traffic issues there — especially, he said, with 470 more homes planned for The Georgia Club, which will eventually bring the development to 920 homes.
“Right now, if you’re turning off Craft Road, either way you take your life in your hands trying to get onto 316,” Miller said. “You put more cars in that area, and what’s going to happen is more problems and more accidents. That’s just the nature of the beast. There’s got to be some conditions put on that.”
Stell agreed there would need to be improvements to the Craft Road/316 intersection, but noted the intersection is state-controlled and the developers will coordinate with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the project.
The vote was 5-1 with Barry Norton opposed and Deborah Lynn absent. The BOC will hold a public hearing and vote on the request at its Nov. 10 meeting.
