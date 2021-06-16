The Statham City Council will wait at least another week to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022 after the council failed to take a vote at its Tuesday, June 15 meeting.
Following a roughly 40-minute discussion at the start of Tuesday’s meeting — which included heated exchanges between Mayor Joe Piper and councilman Dwight McCormic primarily over Piper’s recommendation to remove $150,000 worth of funding for new sidewalks that McCormic has sought — two motions on approving a balanced $4.57 million budget failed to garner a second, and Piper moved on to the rest of the meeting’s agenda without a vote.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the council called a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. June 22 for the purpose of voting on the budget.
City attorney Jody Campbell said the called meeting was the only legal option the council has left before the end of the current fiscal year at the end of this month. Otherwise, without FY22 appropriations in place, the city government would effectively shut down as of July 1, Campbell said.
A provision in the city’s charter allows the city to continue the prior fiscal year’s appropriations into the new year in the event that a budget can’t be approved on time due to an emergency situation. But a disagreement over what should and shouldn’t be funded in the budget does not constitute an emergency, Campbell said.
Tuesday’s stalemate came after the council spent several hours over the course of four different meetings discussing the budget, including a more than two-hour work session June 10, where Piper and councilman Gary Venable presented their proposals for eliminating what was a $349,000 deficit at the end of a June 3 discussion.
Both Venable’s and Piper’s plans included adding more than $120,000 in net revenues for the sale of the city’s old public works building. The biggest difference was Venable’s included $130,000 for sidewalks and proposed deeper cuts to contingencies in various departments, while the mayor’s scrapped funding for sidewalks entirely. Piper has said the city should wait until it has a better plan in place with firmer numbers and more available funding for the sidewalks, which would run along Hammond Road and continue along Broad Street to its intersection with 8th Street and down to the end of Peters Street.
McCormic, who missed most of the June 10 meeting when he had to leave early to tend to a family matter, objected to Piper’s proposal, which the mayor said he worked on throughout that day, not being provided to the council until shortly before the meeting.
“There were some significant changes (from the last meeting) that needed discussion,” McCormic said. “I was willing to come to the table and make some concessions. I think the council will agree we were completely blindsided by the changes, and I don’t feel comfortable approving (the budget) right now.”
That comment touched off a tense back-and-forth between McCormic and Piper, with the councilman decrying what he viewed as a “lack of transparency” and the mayor chiding him for not coming to the previous meeting prepared to make his own recommendations or offering them afterward.
“You didn’t do your homework,” Piper said to McCormic.
McCormic eventually made a motion, which failed for lack of a second, to approve the budget with a change that would add $40,000 to the budget for a portion of the sidewalks in place of $40,000 that is part of a $73,000 allocation for two new police vehicles. McCormic said the city could make budget amendments later in the year for more sidewalks and the second police vehicle if it brought in higher-than-expected revenues.
Piper, for a second time in recent weeks, suggested McCormic was advocating shortchanging or “defunding the police,” a claim that the councilman has pushed back on.
“Don’t start that crap with me,” McCormic said, prompting Piper to bang his gavel and say, “Enough.”
“You, enough,” McCormic retorted, reiterating that he supports the police department, which is proposed to see a more than $200,000 increase in its budget to north of $1 million that includes two additional officers, the new vehicles, starting salary increases, Covid-19 hazard pay and cost-of-living raises along with other city employees.
“The only thing I’m saying is that we take a (closer) look at where we’re spending the money,” McCormic said. “That’s not such a bad thing.”
McCormic later apologized to the mayor, council and those in attendance for “my outburst.” Piper made no further comments.
After McCormic’s motion died, Venable motioned to approve the budget as presented with the stipulation that the city look at using excess revenues to fund a portion of the sidewalk project. But that motion also fell by the wayside.
“I’m not 100-percent on board with everything in it by any means,” Venable said, appealing to the council to come to a compromise. “At the end of the day, we’re supposed to find solutions to everything.”
Venable said he ultimately supports the presented budget because it fully funds police, public works, well exploration that he has advocated for as critical to helping the city achieve water independence and therefore long-term financial sustainability, and pay raises for employees.
“Our goals are to keep our employees, to become more competitive so we can attract and retain employees, and that’s what we’re attempting to do here,” he said.
While it’s unclear whether the council will come to a consensus on an FY22 budget, what is certain, Campbell said, is a vote must be taken at the June 22 meeting. Campbell said that, to abide by Robert’s Rules of Order, for any discussion to take place, a motion must be made and seconded.
“You’re allowed to offer amendments. You can be creative in your discussions. But at some point, a vote has to take place,” Campbell told the council. He also reminded the council that a budget could be passed and amended at any point over the fiscal year if amendments are presented by council members and voted on at public meetings.
How close the council is on approving a budget with at least three of five members on board also remains up in the air. Councilwomen Tammy Crawley, Hattie Thrasher and Betty Lyle have asked and made comments about specific line items but did not comment Tuesday on their overall feelings about the budget. That no one raised their hand to second McCormic’s or Venable’s motions may have given an indication that the council still has a way to go next week.
“What’s holding this budget up, funding-wise,” Venable asked, receiving no response from his four fellow members.
“I’m ready to let it go,” Piper replied. “But I don’t have a vote.”
