The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles in Auburn early Saturday morning, July 17, that killed two people, including an off-duty officer with the Auburn Police Department, and seriously injured four others.
According to GSP spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley, Officer Jacob H. Peek, 25, of Bogart, was driving a Ford Mustang north on Carl-Midway Church Road just after 12:15 a.m., when, for “unknown reasons,” he lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a Toyota Corolla that was being driven by Zachary C. Smith, 28, of Auburn. Both men were killed. Three passengers in the Mustang with Peek — two females and a male — and a male passenger in the vehicle with Smith all sustained serious injuries and were transported to Gwinnett Medical Center. Their identities were not confirmed at the time of the report.
“The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol Troop B Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team,” Riley wrote in an email, adding that a crash report was incomplete as of early Monday afternoon, July 19.
An obituary for Peek provided to The Barrow News-Journal said he was formerly employed by the Winder Police Department prior to joining the APD. He was a 2014 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Further information on Smith was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.