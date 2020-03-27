An online fundraiser has been set up for an Auburn woman who severely injured in a fatal car accident in Barrow County last year and is facing close to $1 million in medical bills, her sister said last week.
Sheila Burk was critically injured in an April 2019 wreck at the intersection of State Route 316 and Wall Road in Statham. Her mother, 63-year-old Faye Dowty of Auburn, was driving the car and was killed. The other driver was ruled at fault for failing to yield to a stop sign, but was not charged.
Burk, who was left disabled and unable to work by the accident, spent several weeks in intensive care at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where she underwent several surgeries to reconstruct her right side. She has had to have two additional surgeries, including a total hip replacement, and five blood transfusions, according to her sister, Krissi Walton.
The at-fault driver had only $50,000 in maximum insurance, leaving Burk with still close to $1 million in medical bills.
“Sheila is in desperate need to go to a rehabilitation center or nursing home that offers physical therapy but can’t find one that will take her, with her Medicaid and (Social Security Disability status) pending,” Walton said.
The online fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/still-fighting-for-her-life-after-accident. The page has a $5,000 initial goal.
