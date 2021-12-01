The fate of a pair of annexation requests for large residential subdivisions in Winder remains unclear as Barrow County leaders have signaled their intentions to object to both requests.
In one case, Meritage Homes is seeking to annex 129.7 acres off Pearl Pentecost Road next to the Oxford Ridge and Winston Manor subdivisions into the city and develop the land into “Cedar Creek,” a proposed residential neighborhood of 229 single-family homes (with a minimum of 1,550 heated square feet) 92 townhomes (with a minimum of 1,400 heated square feet) with amenities and 47% of the property to be set aside for open space.
A few residents spoke out against the request Tuesday, Nov. 30, during a public hearing before the Winder Planning Board, voicing a wide range of concerns — including the additional traffic such a development would bring to that area near the West Winder Bypass north of Atlanta Highway and the impact the subdivision would have on nearby crowded schools. After hearing the comments and briefly discussing the request, the planning board voted 6-0 to recommend denial of the request, which now heads to the city council for a discussion at its Thursday, Dec. 2 work session and a potential final vote at its voting session scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Also on Tuesday, the planning board, at the request of the applicant, tabled until its Dec. 21 meeting a request by KM Homes, LLC to annex 55.5 acres on Hal Jackson Road between the Bellingrath Plantation and Overlook subdivisions just north of Highway 211 for a proposed development known as “Ashton” that would include 125 single-family detached homes and 99 townhomes.
‘PUDs’
Both projects, which are proposed to be developed as planned unit developments (PUDs), are largely contingent on the city council approving a newly-proposed PUD zoning district ordinance. City administrator Mandi Cody has touted PUDs as a way for developers and the city to have flexibility in developing residential, commercial or mixed-use projects and told planning board members that applicants would have to apply for a PUD zoning and submit a site plan and written narrative that would lay out the case for how the PUD would provide greater public benefit beyond the value that conventional zoning would provide.
The planning board voted 5-1 Tuesday to recommend denial of the ordinance over concerns with some of the provisions in the proposal and worries that it would undermine over a year’s worth of work that went into the city updating its comprehensive zoning ordinance.
Still, the ordinance seems likely to gain final city council approval next week after the council voted 5-1 in favor of it on first reading last month.
COUNTY HURDLE
Even if the city council were to approve the “Cedar Creek” request next week and eventually the Hal Jackson Road request, both are likely to face challenges and objections from the county.
The county board of commissioners last week voted Nov. 23 to send letters notifying the city of their intended objections based on land-use issues, which would trigger a state arbitration process to settle the dispute or disputes.
But first, the county is asking the city to have the applicants in both requests withdraw their applications and resubmit them on the basis that the city again did not follow the correct state procedure in notifying the county about the proposed annexations.
Under state code, municipalities are required to notify counties of annexation requests within five business days. But, in the cases of both the Hal Jackson Road and Pearl Pentecost Road requests, more than two months went by before the city gave notice to the county, according to county documents.
It was the second time the county has raised the issue in recent weeks, coming on the heels of a letter from the county to the city last month asking that an annexation request for 15.1 acres on East Wright Street for a planned 28-home subdivision be pulled and resubmitted due to the same five-day requirement being violated. The city council subsequently voted to table the annexation request, and BOC members said they are hoping the city will follow the same course in the latest two cases and have the applicants resubmit their applications.
If the city council were to go forward with approving either of the annexation requests without having the applicants resubmit, county attorney Angie Davis suggested the county could file for an injunction in Superior Court to halt them from proceeding.
