Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) recognized the best of the organization’s volunteers and county chapters during its 82nd annual convention on Jekyll Island. The state award winners were honored for the programs they completed this past year to promote agriculture.
Staci Waters, the Barrow County Farm Bureau (BCFB) office manager, received the organization’s Outstanding Office Manager Award. Waters, who has been employed with BCFB since 2013, was recognized for the work she has done to promote agriculture and Farm Bureau in her local community. Waters is responsible for coordinating BCFB’s agricultural advocacy and Ag in the Classroom activities throughout the year.
Diana Cole, an elementary school teacher in Barrow County, received GFB’s Georgia Agriculture in the Classroom 2019 Teacher of the Year Award. Cole, who teaches second through fourth grades at Statham Elementary School, was recognized for incorporating information about agriculture into her reading, writing, math, science and social studies lessons to teach her students how agriculture impacts their daily lives. She received a $500 award and an expense-paid trip to the National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, in June 2020.
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, “GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness,” according to a news release.
GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health services, travel and family entertainment. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership. For more information, go to www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook or follow GFB on Twitter.
