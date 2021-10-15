Statham and Winder elementary schools will benefit from a federal grant awarded to one of the Barrow County School System’s non-profit partners focused on promoting arts-integrated education.
ArtsNOW, which has worked with BCSS since 2008 and collaborated with the district to form the Center for Innovating Teaching (CFIT), was recently awarded a $2.78 million Assistance for Arts Education grant by the U.S. Department of Education for its “STEM + the Art of Integrated Learning (SAIL)” project.
BCSS is one of five school districts in Georgia partnering with ArtsNOW on the project, which, according to a news release, is aimed at developing and testing the use of arts-integrated lessons that are:
•aligned with grades 3-5 content standards for math and science, supported by standards in the arts, and
•incorporate inquiry-based activities to support the development of students’ critical thinking skills.
Overall, the SAIL project will last five years and will include the development of 18 inquiry-based math and science units supported by teacher professional development, according to the release.
"I'm thrilled to see our longstanding partnership with ArtsNOW and the great things they have brought to our curricular improvement continue in the form of this exciting grant opportunity," BCSS superintendent Chris McMichael said. "I'm very proud of the staff of Statham and Winder Elementary schools for being a part of this. We're looking forward to the great learning opportunities for both our students and teachers."
