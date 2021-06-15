A pair of proposed large industrial warehouse projects in Barrow County were submitted to the state last week and are set to undergo a regional review process.
One of the projects, referred to as “Project Tarpon,” would bring 599,600 square feet of warehouse space northeast of the intersection of Bowman Mill and Bird Hammond roads in Winder, according to a developments of regional impact (DRI) form submitted by the county’s planning and community development department to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Developer Panattoni Development Company, of Atlanta, is seeking a permit from Barrow County to build the warehouse space. Lisa Maloof, the county’s director of economic development, said the project is still confidential and is being headed up by the state. She said the developer is working with a specific end-user that is considering Barrow County.
Panattoni specializes in building speculative and built-to-suit industrial and office spaces for national, regional and international companies in the U.S., Canada and Europe, according to its website, and lists FedEx, The Home Depot, PetSmart, Bridgestone, Ace Hardware and others as some of its major clients.
The project would be valued at an estimated $40-50 million at full buildout, according to the DRI form, and a traffic study indicates the development would generate 992 daily trips.
The project, which must undergo a DRI review by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission over the next month because of its size and scope, is slated to be completed next year if given the greenlight.
The other project submitted to the state last week, “Project Paradise II,” would include the construction of a little over 1 million square feet of industrial warehouse space on 95 acres of land bordering State Route 316 on the eastern side of Kilcrease Road in Auburn. The project has an estimated $70 million value at buildout.
Euphoric Development, also of Atlanta, plans to seek a rezoning of the property to allow for the project. Company representative Austin Brannen said the project will include four buildings that will be marketed to companies looking to expand their space. He said the developer doesn’t currently have any suitors lined up.
“It’s going to be a really nice park and hopefully a great job creator for the area,” Brannen said.
Once the regional commission completes its review, the developer will then need to go before the county planning commission, which will make a recommendation on whether to rezone to the county board of commissioners.
If the rezoning is approved, the project would be completed by the end of 2022, according to the DRI form.
