The Barrow County Planning Commission this week will consider rezoning requests for a pair of massive residential projects in unincorporated Bethlehem, one of which is receiving strong public pushback through an online petition.
During its meeting starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the historic Barrow County Courthouse in downtown Winder, the panel is set to hold public hearings on a request to rezone 43.7 acres just west of the intersection of Carl-Bethlehem Road and State Route 81 that would allow for a residential development of 288 apartment units and 188 single-family townhomes to be built across from Home Depot — as well as a request to rezone 328 acres at 979 Tom Miller Rd. in order to build a large subdivision with 506 single-family detached homes and 123 townhomes.
Both projects went through a required state review process because of their proposed size, and the county planning staff has recommended approval of the requests with numerous conditions attached. Whatever recommendations the planning commission makes for the projects will then go to the county board of commissioners for a final vote, presumably in May.
The Carl-Bethlehem Road/SR 81 project, known as “Accent Springs,” would replace two existing houses on the land, and bring more than 400 living units to an already-bustling commercial area near the SR 81/SR 316 overpass interchange completed last fall. The developer, Westplan Investors of Lawrenceville, is represented by attorney Shane Lanham, who is also representing the developer of a nearby proposed large townhome community on 67 acres in the City of Winder, east of the Barrow Crossing shopping center. That property was approved for a rezoning last summer by the Winder City Council for 300 apartments and 99 townhomes, but the developer has since requested changes to the conditions and now plans to build the project with 349 townhomes and no apartments. The city council postponed a vote on those changes last week and is now expected to make a final decision next month.
Accent Springs has prompted numerous concerns from residents and the Barrow County School System regarding traffic issues and school capacity. A change.org petition started by Kenneth England, a resident of the neighboring Cambridge Estates subdivision, had garnered nearly 500 signatures by Monday morning, April 12.
The county staff’s recommendation for approval comes with more than a dozen conditions, including that none of the apartments be more than two bedrooms and that the parcels connect to adjacent commercials centers via paved pedestrian and bicycle trails.
The Developments of Regional Impact analysis, completed by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, also recommends incorporating alternative modes of transportation in and out of the development between the subdivision and nearby businesses.
“The proposal’s townhomes and apartments would add diversity to the local housing supply, which is almost exclusively detached single-family houses,” the DRI report reads. “However, the proposed project’s design deviates from the Regional Plan’s recommendations, including failure
to create a sense of place and provide multi-modal transportation infrastructure. While the proposal would create a more compact development pattern than adjacent properties, the site layout guarantees that the project would be auto-centric.”
Accent Springs is currently planned for one phase and projected to be completed by summer 2023 if the rezoning request is approved. The remaining acreage would retain its commercial zoning, though there are no current plans by the developer to develop it, according to the DRI and county staff reports.
A preliminary traffic study estimated 2,674 trips per day in and out of the development, though a full study required by the county is underway.
Lanham’s letter of intent for the project references the massive planned Rowan project just across the county line in Gwinnett, which he said will increasing the need for additional housing along the 316 corridor. The developers also contend that the traffic situation would ultimately be worse if the land is left entirely open for future commercial development.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has requested studies/analysis for the intersections of SR 316/Carl-Bethlehem Road, SR 81/Carl-Bethlehem Road, SR 81/Hoyt King Road and the new driveway proposed road off SR 81. One comment in the DRI analysis also asks if the county will require upgrades to the intersection of Carl-Bethlehem and Haymon Morris roads.
TOM MILLER ROAD PROJECT
The project proposed at 979 Tom Miller Rd. by Ashton Atlanta Residential of Alpharetta would add more than 600 additional living units on one of the largest remaining open tracts of land near the Apalachee High, Haymon-Morris Middle and Yargo Elementary school complex. It has drawn the same concerns of overcrowding from school officials.
The county staff’s recommendation for approval includes conditions the county has typically attached to single-family residential projects in recent years (minimum of 2,000 square feet for detached homes and no vinyl siding), avoiding a “monotonous” appearance of homes and minimizing disruption to existing water bodies and streams on the property — a concern that was also raised in the DRI report.
The DRI analysis also identified a “lack of diverse housing” in the plan and additional congestion on Tom Miller Road as issues.
And GDOT has recommended that traffic conditions be investigated at SR 316 and Patrick Mill Road, with a new traffic signal suggested at SR 81 and Tom Miller Road. GDOT is exploring the possibility of a roundabout at the intersection, but additional improvements, including turn lanes, may be required if more traffic from such a large development is added, according to the DRI report.
OTHER PUBLIC HEARINGS
Other public hearings the planning commission is scheduled to hold Thursday include:
•a request by Sarah Place, LLC to rezone and change the future land-use map designation for 43.9 acres at 331 Cosby Rd., Winder, for a 91-lot residential subdivision. Staff has recommended denial of the requests due to concerns that the subdivision would be too close to properties zoned for industrial development near the Barrow County Airport, but has offered conditions for approval, including that the subdivision be developed as a less-dense conservation subdivision.
•a request to rezone 6 acres at SR 316 and Smith Cemetery Road for office and warehouse space for Athens-headquartered Lotus International, a home and gardening product distributor.
•a request to rezone 4.9 acres at the intersection of SR 316 and Barber Creek Road for a convenience store/gas station.
