Patching and resurfacing on eight Barrow County Roads, spanning a total of 12.85 miles was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners Jan. 10.
The contract for the project was awarded to lowest bidder Allied Paving Contractors, Inc. for the bid amount of $4,646,293.
The project list includes the following roads:
• Dee Kennedy Road - from SR 211 to Barrow County Line – 5.22 miles
• Carl Cedar Hill Road (paving only, patched last contract) – from Pearl Pentecost Road to Carl City Limits – 1.91 miles
• Tom Miller Road (full depth reclamation) – from Haymon Morris Road to Ben Johnson Road – 0.97 miles
• Jackson Trail Road (full depth reclamation) – from Atlanta Highway to SR 316 –
• Arnold Road (full depth reclamation) – from SR 330 to Jefferson Road – 1.29
• Apache Trail – from Hickeria Way to Cul-de-sac – 0.07 miles
• Arrowhatchee Drive – from Jefferson Highway to Cul-de-sac – 0.59 miles
• Brooks Lane – from E. Midland Avenue to Cul-de-sac – 0.23 miles
