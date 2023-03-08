Paving along Midland Avenue started Monday as a part of two separate construction projects—the Grove Street water line project and the Kimball Street stormwater rehabilitation.
The work will be completed in two separate sections:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Paving along Midland Avenue started Monday as a part of two separate construction projects—the Grove Street water line project and the Kimball Street stormwater rehabilitation.
The work will be completed in two separate sections:
BETWEEN 4TH and 5TH STREET
The section between 4th and 5th Street will require detouring traffic.
BETWEEN 7TH AND LANGFORD STREET
Flaggers will control traffic at the section between 7th and Langford Street. Expect delays and pay attention when passing through as crew members will be working in close proximity to traffic.
This project improves the city’s infrastructure by removing and replacing old portions of asphalt. According to city engineer, Gerard Brewer, department leaders worked diligently to complete these projects in a coordinated manner to save time and inconvenience.
"It is our goal to proactively coordinate projects simultaneously to save time, funding and driver inconvenience. Rather than spanning years between the utility projects completion and paving improvements getting done, we've been able to complete both projects and get the paving done soon after," said Brewer.
This work represents an estimated $167,000 investment in road projects, and weather permitting, is expected to be complete by the end of next week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.