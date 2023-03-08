Midland Avenue roadwork

Delays expected on Midland Ave. between 4th and 5th Street and 7th and Langford Street through the end of next week as the city replaces old infrastructure.

 Credit: City of Winder

Paving along Midland Avenue started Monday as a part of two separate construction projects—the Grove Street water line project and the Kimball Street stormwater rehabilitation.

The work will be completed in two separate sections:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.