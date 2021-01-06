Republican incumbent U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler easily carried deep-red Barrow County in the Tuesday, Jan. 5 runoff election, but their Democratic challengers are on the brink of capturing both seats.
Democrat Raphael Warnock has been declared by multiple major media outlets the statewide winner over Loeffler and held about a 73,000-vote advantage as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Meanwhile, Jon Ossoff held a nearly 16,000-vote lead over Perdue and the incumbent reportedly had an increasingly narrow path to make up the deficit, with most of the remaining vote coming from heavily Democratic areas.
With the wins, Democrats would reach 50 seats in the Senate (counting the two independents who caucus with them) and presumably gain control of the chamber with incoming Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris functioning as a tiebreaking vote.
In the other race on the runoff ballot, Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald won re-election to his Georgia Public Service Commission seat, beating back a challenge from Democrat Daniel Blackman. McDonald had a roughly 70,000-vote advantage as of Wednesday morning.
In Barrow, Perdue carried 71.1 percent of the vote, defeating Ossoff by roughly 13,500 votes. As with the statewide count, Perdue outperformed Loeffler as she garnered 70.6 percent of the share in Barrow with Warnock getting 29.4 percent of the vote and finishing 13,200 votes behind Loeffler. McDonald won Barrow by just under 14,000 votes over Blackman.
There were 32,109 ballots cast in Barrow for the runoff out of 56,819 registered voters for a 56.5-percent turnout. While the county had 1,200 more registered voters since the Nov. 3 general election, turnout dropped by almost 6,000 voters from the 38,071 mark in the general election (68.5-percent turnout).
