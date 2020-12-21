U.S. Sen. David Perdue will make a re-election campaign stop in Barrow County on Tuesday, Dec. 22, ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.
Perdue will be addressing supporters at Holly Hill in Winder around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as part of his re-election campaign's "Win Georgia, Save America" bus tour around the state.
Perdue, the Republican incumbent who is seeking his second term in the Senate, is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for the seat. Perdue narrowly edged Ossoff in the Nov. 3 general election, but failed to clear the 50-percent mark to avoid a runoff.
Perdue's Georgia Senate colleague, Republican Kelly Loeffler is also in a runoff against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. Loeffler and Warnock were the top two vote-getters in the November "jungle primary" special election that featured more than 20 GOP, Democratic, and third-party and independent candidates.
The two Senate races in Georgia will determine party control of the chamber come January. When the new Congress convenes, Republicans will hold a 50-48 edge, counting the two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats. With the incoming Democratic Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris would serve as the tiebreaker on 50-50 votes.
