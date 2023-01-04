Leftover Pets is set to receive a $7,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for animals in Barrow County.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like Leftover Pets— across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Leftover Pets is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“We are honored to have the support of a national leader in animal welfare as we strive to decrease pet homelessness. This grant will allow us to provide spay/neuter and vaccinations for 175 community cats in Barrow County. We know that litter prevention is key to reducing intake and euthanasia at local shelters as research shows 80% of kittens in shelters are born to community cats. We are very thankful Petco Love has chosen to support our lifesaving programs since 2017,” said Susan Thompson, co-founder and chief administrative officer of Leftover Pets.
Leftover Pets is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote humane animal care in the community. Its primary goal is to provide affordable spay/neuter surgeries for dogs and cats within its service area - Barrow, Jackson, and Banks counties. Since settling in Barrow County 11 years ago, Leftover Pets has sterilized more than 23,500 dogs and cats, almost 2,000 community cats and more than 5,500 dogs and cats for adoption at Barrow County Animal Control. Leftover Pets also assisted in creating a pet food pantry, which currently serves almost 200 families every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.