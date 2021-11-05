Three petitions aimed at making major changes to the City of Winder’s charter have been declared invalid by the mayor and city council after each of them failed to garner enough signatures to force a voter referendum.
During a called meeting Thursday, Nov. 4, the council voted to formally declare invalid the petitions, which sought to cap the millage rate at 3 mills, establish a “citizen’s veto” measure where residents could petition to for a referendum to overturn any council actions, and set term limits for council seats and the mayor’s office.
After the council’s vote in early August to double the city’s millage rate from 3 to 6 mills, city resident Jessica Burton in late August began circulating the petitions, which needed the signatures of at least 20% of the active registered voters in the previous municipal election (2019, when there were 11,014 registered voters), and a special election would have needed to be held within the next 30 days.
The petitions and signatures were filed with the city clerk at the Oct. 26 deadline, but each of them had less than 350 signatures — well short of the required 2,202, city attorney John Stell said.
Burton has defended the petition effort as residents’ best avenue to have their voices “heard and respected,” after she and several others said during public hearings on the millage rate increase that they felt their concerns were ignored.
After the petitions began circulating, Mayor David Maynard took aim at them in a letter, suggesting the millage cap would jeopardize police and fire department funding as well as funding for other projects and that a citizen’s veto process would create an unstable government and stymie economic development.
In her response to the letter, Burton accused the mayor of fear-mongering.
