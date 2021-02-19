At its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 18, the Barrow County Planning Commission recommended approval of a pair of rezoning requests that would allow for a new residential subdivision in Statham and a new convenience store to the west of the Highway 316/81 interchange on Carl-Bethlehem Road in Winder.
The panel approved of a request by CB4, LLC to rezone 26.3 acres at 1596 and 1612 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham, in order to build 47 homes. John Stell, the attorney representing the applicant, said the rezone from R-2 to R-3 is being sought in order to be in compliance with the county’s future land-use map. If the request is approved, the property would be developed with the same residential density as the current zoning, he said.
The recommended approval comes with standard staff recommendations that the homes be at least 2,000 heated square feet and have brick, stone stucco or masonry siding — and that a mandatory homeowners’ association be established.
The planning commission also recommended the rezoning of 5.9 acres at 683 Carl-Bethlehem Rd. for the convenience store. Among the recommended conditions, a traffic study would have to be completed prior to final site design and existing structures on the property would be required to be removed through a land disturbance permit.
Neither request drew public opposition at the commission’s meeting or from panel members.
The county board of commissioners is scheduled to hold public hearings and vote on the requests at its 6 p.m. March 9 meeting.
