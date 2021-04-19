A proposed large residential development of townhomes and apartments across from Home Depot in unincorporated Bethlehem cleared another hurdle last week, gaining an endorsement from the Barrow County Planning Commission despite pushback from a large group of neighboring residents.
By a 4-2 vote Thursday, April 15, the panel recommended approval of a request by Westplan Investors of Lawrennceville to rezone 43.7 acres just west of the intersection of Carl-Bethlehem Road and State Route 81 in order to build “Accent Springs,” a development of 288 apartments and 150 single-family townhomes, a reduction of 38 townhome units from the originally-proposed project. The recommendation now heads to the county board of commissioners for a scheduled public hearing and final vote at its 6 p.m. meeting May 11.
Accent Springs, which is planned for one phase and is being targeted for completion by summer 2023, would bring more than 400 units to an area near the SR 81/SR 316 interchange that is already experiencing intense commercial growth with a planned boom of residential development on the way. Sixty-seven acres of property on the other side of SR 81, to the east of the Barrow Crossing shopping center have been approved by the Winder City Council for a rezoning that would allow for over 300 living units. The developer of that project has requested a change in conditions that would change the scope from 300 apartments and 99 townhomes to 349 townhomes and no apartments, but the city council earlier this month postponed a vote on that request until its May 3 meeting.
Concerns with traffic and capacity issues at county schools within the zone Accent Springs would fall under have driven opposition to the project. Some residents who spoke against the request during a public hearing last week said they have doubts the county’s infrastructure is prepared to take on the additional residences. Residents living off Hoyt King Road, which runs along the property, said the road already has a significant issue with cars cutting through to avoid the SR 81/Carl-Bethlehem Road intersection.
“We’re not opposed to development; we only ask that (the county) work to achieve a goal that we all share, and that is what’s best for Barrow County,” said Kenneth England, a resident of neighboring subdivision Cambridge Estates and the organizer of an online petition against the rezoning request, which had swelled to over 800 signatures within a week by the time the planning commission met. “We look forward to working with the property owners to find a happy median, but my challenge to (the planning commission) is, is this really what’s best for Barrow County?”
The planning commission’s vote — with Robert Lanham, Barry Norton, Deborah Lynn and Bobby Ray Fowler in favor, Ronnie Morrow and Kevin Jackson opposed, and David Dyer absent — lined up with more than a dozen staff-recommended conditions for approval, including that none of the apartments be more than two bedrooms and that no playground be allowed as an amenity.
Shane Lanham, the attorney representing Westplan Investors, said those conditions should help ease school-capacity concerns, contending they would likely dissuade families with children from moving there.
Regarding traffic, Lanham said the developer would follow recommendations from county staff and the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission in Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) report to incorporate pedestrian and bicycle paths connecting the development with commercial parcels in an effort to relieve some of the pressure near the intersection.
The 43.7 acres proposed to be rezoned are part of a larger 73-acre tract currently zoned for commercial development, though there are no current plans to develop it. Still, Lanham said rezoning more than half of the property residential would eventually reduce the amount of projected traffic at the bustling intersection.
“We anticipate more commercial development in that area, and I think it’s safe to say it would generate more traffic (if the land is left zoned entirely for commercial),” Lanham said.
REZONE REQUEST FOR LARGE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OFF TOM MILLER ROAD TABLED
Meanwhile, the planning commission at its meeting last week tabled a request by Ashton Atlanta Residential of Alpharetta to rezone 328 acres at 979 Tom Miller Rd. and add 506 single-family homes and 123 townhomes to one of the largest remaining open swaths of land near the Apalachee High, Haymon-Morris Middle, Yargo Elementary school complex.
The county staff’s recommendation for approval includes conditions the county has typically attached to single-family residential projects in recent years (minimum of 2,000 square feet for detached homes and no vinyl siding), avoiding a “monotonous” appearance of homes and minimizing disruption to existing water bodies and streams on the property — a concern that was also raised in a DRI report for the proposed project.
Mike Busher, division president for Ashton Woods Homes, said the developer was proposing a mixture of lot sizes to help accomplish the avoidance of monotonous home appearance and encourage a “multi-generational” neighborhood.
Michelle Patterson, president of the homeowners’ association of the neighboring Kensington subdivision, said the property owners there were not opposed to the proposed development as a whole but had concerns with the size and scope of the project, with traffic and school-capacity issues again at the forefront. Patterson said they would prefer to see the subdivision built with only single-family detached homes and no townhomes and that they support a re-widening of Tom Miller Road to handle an increase in traffic, along with a traffic signal at Ben Johnson Road for safety reasons.
Busher said the developers would be willing to hold additional meetings with the residents to address concerns in more detail, which prompted Norton to motion to table the request.
“You’ve got the two parties here willing to sit down and talk, and there’s obviously some differences,” Norton said.
The planning commission will take up the request again at its May 20 meeting, which presumably would put the item before the board of commissioners for a final vote in June.
OTHER ITEMS
Following public hearings on other items Thursday, the planning commission:
•unanimously recommended approval of a request by Sarah Place, LLC and property owner Wanda Harris to change the future land-use map designation for and rezone 43.9 acres at 331 Cosby Rd., Winder, in order to build a 91-lot residential subdivision. The property is to the south of the Barrow County Airport and is near the former Trinity Rail train car facility, which the board of commissioners last week approved for a rezoning to allow for housing materials manufacturer DIV005 to open a new plant there. The county’s planning staff had recommended denial of the requests due to concerns that the subdivision would be too close to properties zoned for industrial development, but offered recommended conditions for approval, including that it be developed as a less-dense conservation subdivision. However, Holt Persinger, the developer of the proposed project, said the project would make more sense as an R-2 development as proposed because public water and sewer infrastructure are already in place. Planning commission member Robert Lanham, who made the motion to approve the request, agreed and said the subdivision would also make sense because it would provide nearby housing opportunities for future employees at the DIV005 facility.
•unanimously recommended approval of a request to rezone 6 acres at SR 316 and Smith Cemetery Road for new office and warehouse space for Athens-headquartered Lotus International, a home and gardening product distributor looking to relocate to Barrow County. John Stell, the attorney for the applicants, said phase 1 of the proposed project would be to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse and 10,000 square foot of office space for the company. Phase 2 would be to build a retail garden center with plans to hire an additional 6-15 employees to go along with the current 25 or so employees.
•unanimously recommended denial of a request to rezone 4.9 acres at the intersection of SR 316 and Barber Creek Road in Statham for a convenience store/gas station to be built. The request drew opposition both from a neighboring resident and a representative of nearby Barber Creek Baptist Church’s deacon board over traffic concerns. The applicant for the project did not appear before the panel.
The BOC is scheduled to hold public hearings and make the final determination on those requests May 11.
