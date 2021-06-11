Planning has begun for Barrow County’s “Out of Darkness Walk,” part of a nationwide initiative aimed at suicide prevention.
The event will be held Oct. 24 starting at First Christian Church in Winder on North Fifth Avenue (across from Winder-Barrow High School), with registration beginning at 1 p.m. that day and the walk following at 2 p.m.
Event organizers will be contacting local businesses and individuals for support through financial sponsorships and creating “walk teams” to walk on the day of the event.
“Give us a call if you want to join in and stop suicide in our area,” organizers said in a news release, noting that there were 139 suicide deaths in Barrow County from 2010-2019 and that Georgia had over 1,500 suicides in 2019. “These statistics are continually on the rise, and we have to stop this tragic trend as, on average, each suicide death affects more than 130 persons — family, friends, classmates, work colleagues and first responders.
“It is preventable if we all work together. We can save lives and bring hope to those affected.”
In 2019, the Barrow County Out of Darkness Walk raised $27,000 for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and received an award for Outstanding First Community Walk in the U.S. In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia Experience tied with Chicago for the largest Community Walk, raising $400,000 through a virtual walk.
Funds raised through this year’s event will allow the AFSP Georgia Chapter to fund research, create educational programs (which could be available to businesses), advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss, organizers said.
Pre-register at www.afsp.org/barrowcounty.
For more information, contact Barrow County walk chair Cheryl Cloar at 678-787-9960 or cmcloar@gmail.com.
