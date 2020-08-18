The multi-county region served by Northeast Georgia Health System remains well above the rolling state average for positive coronavirus tests and continues to have issues with hospital capacity, system officials said this week.
The four-hospital system, which includes Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and NGMC Braselton, since April has been releasing daily updates on the number of patients positive for COVID-19, ventilator usage, and the total numbers of patients discharged and deaths. But on Monday, NGHS began offering additional information “to increase awareness of how the virus is spreading, who is being infected and how it’s impacting the availability of the system’s hospital beds."
“As we participate in conference calls and discussions with organizations, government agencies, elected officials, patients and visitors, we always hear common questions about the positive rate of the tests our teams are performing, whether our hospitals are full and which populations are being affected the most,” said Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO, in a news release. “Sharing this data gives everyone easy access to the answers each day, empowering them to make more informed decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
The first chart on the page, which can be found under the “Latest Data” link at nghs.com, includes a rolling seven-day average of the percentage of tests NGHS has provided that come back positive. Each positive is measured from the date of the test, not the date of the result. On Tuesday, the overall system’s seven-day positive average stood at 18.8 percent — well above the state average of 11.78 percent (according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center) and more three times the 5-percent mark the World Health Organization advises that a community should be at or under before full-scale reopening.
“It’s proof that we have a long way to go in this region, especially as we head into a fall filled with uncertainty,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGMC’s medical director of infectious disease medicine.
While the overall numbers have continued to be worse in Hall County, Barrow continues to see a high level of spread of COVID-19 and feel the effects. As of Tuesday, there had been 1,466 confirmed cases in the county since the start of the outbreak in late February/early March with 143 new cases being confirmed since Aug. 11 and 359 over the last two weeks. In addition, two more deaths among county residents were reported over the last week, raising the total to 34.
On Tuesday, NGHS officials reported that the system was treating 122 positive patients, while 95 more were awaiting results and 27 deaths had been reported over the past week, bringing the running total to 228.
Another new chart released by NGHS shows that the system has been “very close to running out of beds since mid-July, when COVID volumes increased sharply,” said Dr. John Delzell, vice president of medical education for NGMC.
As of Tuesday, NGMC Barrow was treating five patients positive for COVID-19 and 11 of its 38 beds were available for use. The system’s more severe patients with COVID-19 are primarily sent to the Braselton and Gainesville campuses, where there are critical-care beds. As of Tuesday, NGMC Braselton had only two ICU beds available out of 24, while NGMC Gainesville had 12 beds available out of 112.
“It seems very likely that relaxed social distancing and large gatherings around the Fourth of July weekend drove the increase in cases, Delzell said. “We should all keep that in mind as schools reopen and the Labor Day weekend approaches. We all need to make responsible decisions for our community’s health.”
“All it would take is one more big increase in COVID cases to force us to make the difficult decision to stop providing elective surgeries and other important services to free up resources or risk being overrun,” added Dr. Clifton Hastings, NGMC’s chief of medical staff. “That’s why it’s vital for people to continue following the 3 ‘Ws’ — wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands — to help limit the spread of the virus.”
Other new charts released by the system outline confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by age groups — as well as confirmed cases by race, ethnicity and gender.
“This data clearly shows the virus does not discriminate, and it’s not just a problem for any one group in our community,” said Dr. Antonio Rios, chief physician executive for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “It’s a shame that conversations and simple actions to protect each other have become so politicized. We are all facing this pandemic together, and it will take everyone working together to overcome it.”
