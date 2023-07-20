Jackson EMC is experiencing widespread outages affecting members across the service area as a result of heavy rain and high winds during this afternoon’s storms.
"We have downed limbs and trees, as well as downed power lines and a
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Jackson EMC is experiencing widespread outages affecting members across the service area as a result of heavy rain and high winds during this afternoon’s storms.
"We have downed limbs and trees, as well as downed power lines and a
number of broken poles," Jackson EMC officials report. "In addition to Jackson EMC crews, we have called in additional contract crews. These crews are working side by side with our own to remove damaged trees and limbs and make outage repairs as quickly and safely as possible.
There are 104 power outages reported in Banks County, as well as in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Barrow, Clarke, Lumpkin, Madison, Oglethorpe and White counties.
"At this time, our goal is to restore most Jackson EMC customers’ power within 24 hours, conditions permitting," Jackson EMC officials report. "Customers with special medical needs should make provisions until we can restore their power. Members of the public should take care while emergency repairs are underway. Avoid downed power lines, and keep in mind that downed trees and limbs may be entangled with live power lines."
Report an outage to Jackson EMC by visiting outage.jacksonemc.com, using the MyJacksonEMC mobile app, or by calling 1-800-245-4044.
Outage details are available on the outage map at outage.jacksonemc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.