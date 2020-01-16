The Barrow County Board of Education, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, approved price tags for two school projects this summer.
One of the projects, HVAC systems at Apalachee High School, will require the summers of 2020 and 2021 to complete. That project will cost no more than $5 million.
The second project, primarily finishing work in the common areas and gym, will cost no more than $1 million.
Both school projects will be paid for from the SPLOST VI — Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax — money.
The board also approved food equipment at Yargo, Auburn and Bramlett elementary schools for a total of $27,381. Yargo will get a convection steamer and a milk cooler. Auburn and Bramlett will get milk coolers.
Central Restaurant Products gets the contract for the steamer and Owens Equipment will provide the milk coolers.
The Bramlett Elementary PTO and the principal’s account will pay for playground equipment from KorKat of Carrollton for a bit more than $60,000 for a K-2 and 3-5 playgrounds.
The board met for about 20 minutes and had two closed sessions before and after the public session to evaluate the board’s performance and to hear an appeal from a student disciplinary tribunal.
Lynn Stevens was re-elected chairman of the board and newcomer Bill Ritter was named vice chairman. Rickey Bailey had been vice-chair. He nominated Ritter.
RECOGNITIONS
Most of the short meeting was taken up with recognitions of various teachers and students in the system.
The board recognized:
•Diana Cole from Statham Elementary as the Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year.
•Lillian Washington, fifth-grader at Bethlehem Elementary, for first place in the “tar wars” poster contest. The Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow sponsors the program to provide information about health effects and tobacco use. Sydney Shadrick, fifth-grader at Statham Elementary, and Richard Jackson, fifth-grader at Winder Elementary, were, respectively, second and third. The students received a certificate and also gift cards for their accomplishments. They received $100, $75 and $50 for first through third.
•Bramlett Elementary for being a Title I Distinguished School, for being in the top 5 percent of the state’s academic achievers as a Title I school, and Auburn Elementary and Russell Middle for being Title I Rewards School, for being in the top 10 percent in the state making the most progress over two years. Bramlett increases its CCRPI score by 12.8 percent over 2018, posting a score of 91.9.
•Jackson EMC presented $10,445 to seven middle school teachers for its Bright Ideas grant programs. The teachers and their grants are: Jennifer Deckard, Westside, “Gamifying Physical Science,” $1,974; Donna Morris, Bear Creek, “Seeing Our World,” $1,145; Tonia Harbin, Bear Creek, “Success in STEM,” $1,600; Ashley Bailey, Arts & Innovation Magnet, “Innovation Station,” $1,995; Ysheena Lyles, Arts & Innovation Magnet, “Jammin on the 1,” $836; Darby Bozeman, Russell; “Storytelling through Podcasting,” $1,160; and McKendree Ramsell, Russell, “Clay Stop Motion,” $1,735.
•Matt Thompson announced that Apalachee High School had won the middle and high school students’ attendance. He said it was the first time a high school has won it since 2011 and Winder-Barrow High School was second. Every other month the winner has been a middle school, he said.
•After her re-election, Stevens thanked the staff of the district for the “remarkable” job it does at educating Barrow County’s children.
