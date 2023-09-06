The findings from a study focused on improving the intersection of State Route 53 (SR 53) and Mulberry Road were discussed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 22 meeting.
The project aims to enhance vehicle safety at the junction of SR 53, also known as Gainesville Highway, and Mulberry Road by constructing a single-lane roundabout. This improvement endeavor is designed to maintain intersection mobility without compromising safety. The proposed plan includes realigning SR 53 and Mulberry Road and building the roundabout approximately 575 feet north of the existing intersection.
According to the report, the current configurations of these two roadways present several safety concerns. The skewed alignment of Mulberry Road forces vehicles making left turns onto SR 53 to venture into oncoming lanes, increasing the risk of collisions. Meanwhile, for those making right turns onto SR 53, limited visibility due to vertical curves poses challenges when assessing southbound traffic.
Additional issues are encountered by southbound SR 53 vehicles turning right onto Mulberry Road. Drivers must significantly reduce their speed to execute a U-turn-like maneuver, potentially resulting in abrupt speed changes along a high-speed route and requiring vehicles to cross into opposing lanes, thereby increasing the likelihood of rear-end and sideswipe collisions. Data collected by the Georgia Department of Transportation between 2017 and 2021 indicate a notable prevalence of such collisions during this period. During the five-year data collection phase, morning peak hours observed 1,030 vehicles on SR 53 and 86 vehicles approaching SR 53 along Mulberry Road, with evening peak hours showing 1,340 vehicles on SR 53 and 116 vehicles approaching SR 53 along Mulberry Road.
The study also considered the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) proposed by LGI Homes-Georgia LLC. This development, named Horseshoe Bend, plans to construct a 590-home community situated along Mulberry Road, with a targeted completion date in 2030. The development's impact on the SR 53 and Mulberry Road intersection is projected to elevate morning peak hour traffic to 255 vehicles and evening peak hour traffic to 343 vehicles.
To implement these improvements, the acquisition of additional right-of-way parcels, as well as temporary and permanent construction easements, will be necessary, affecting an estimated 19 parcels.
The total project cost is approximately $3.5 million.
SR 316 PROJECTS
The BOC agreed to provide funding and ongoing maintenance for required lighting for improvements at the intersections S.R. 316 with Kilcrease Road and Carl-Bethlehem Road through the signing of a lighting support letter, which is one of the initial steps in the Georgia Department of Transportation’s process for intersection projects along the SR 316 corridor.
The SR 316 reconstruction projects will upgrade sections along SR 316 to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.
The two projects, part of the larger SR 316 reconstruction projects, will be bundled into one design and construction package. The preliminary concept for this bundle will reconstruct the existing signalized, at-grade crossing at SR 316 and Kilcrease Road to a grade-separated interchange and the at-grade crossing at SR 316 and Carl-=Bethlehem Road to a grade-separation/overpass bridge.
Eliminating the at-grade intersections will reduce the number of vehicle conflict points and the potential for incidents at the intersections. The proposed improvements are among 15 proposed projects on the SR 316 corridor that are expected to reduce travel delays and improve mobility on SR 316.
OTHER BUSINESS
• An amendment to the professional services agreement for KCI, which provides professional transportation/traffic and stormwater engineering services, by extending the agreement terms for an additional year to terminate June 30, 2024, and replacing the fee schedule of hourly rates. The costs are allocated from the professional services line item of the fiscal year 2024 budget, which has $235,000 in the general fund for professional services within the transportation department.
• A hold harmless agreement with the GDOT for the construction of a turn lane on Hwy. 53 and at the Park 53 North location, to which the GDOT has committed LMIG funds for its construction.
• A County Road Construction Services Agreement for Holbrook Asphalt, LLC, to apply HA5 application on Blackstock Road, Pearl Pentecost Road, E. Wright St., and Pickle Simon Road. HA5 is a high-density material designed to increase the life expectancy of a paved road by 7 to 10 years. The total cost is $354,944, funded by the paving and patching general fund account.
• Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) agreement, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) agreement. The LIHWAP is a federally funded program created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that helps households pay for drinking water and wastewater for their homes. In the program, customers apply to and are approved by DHS, and if approved, federal funds will be distributed directly to the customer account at the Barrow County Utilities Office. This program will help eligible customers experiencing a water burden pay their home water bill. LIHWAP is not an entitlement program. These funds will only be distributed to eligible customers who receive water services through public pipelines from a vendor that has signed an agreement to participate in LIHWAP. Customers can contact their water vendor and request that the supplier sign an agreement with DHS to be eligible to apply funds to their account. Unfortunately, families receiving water services from a vendor without a water supplier agreement will not receive LIHWAP. To qualify for LIHWAP, customers must have a household water supplier that is a registered vendor for the LIHWAP program with the Department of Human Services (DHS). All LIHWAP assistance payments are applied directly to the water account through the household water supplier, therefore households whose water supplier does not participate in the program will not be eligible for assistance.
• Change Order #5 for The Dickerson Group for the Auburn Area Sanitary Sewer Expansion Project. This change order allows for the alignment of a force main to be revised in a specific area to a location that will allow for a proposed development whose plans have been reviewed by EMI. The change order was due to project delays from material shortages and previous change orders. Funds for this change order will be allocated from the water and sewer contingency funds for $16,910. This price will not increase the contract price. This project was initially budgeted for $8,825,925.
• Purchase of two 2024 Ford F150 trucks for the water and wastewater department.
• Purchase of a 2024 Tandem Dump Truck Set back axle truck for $186,815 funded from SPLOST.
