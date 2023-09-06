Proposed roundabout at SR 53 and Mulberry Road

 Credit: BM&K Inc.

The findings from a study focused on improving the intersection of State Route 53 (SR 53) and Mulberry Road were discussed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 22 meeting. 

The project aims to enhance vehicle safety at the junction of SR 53, also known as Gainesville Highway, and Mulberry Road by constructing a single-lane roundabout. This improvement endeavor is designed to maintain intersection mobility without compromising safety. The proposed plan includes realigning SR 53 and Mulberry Road and building the roundabout approximately 575 feet north of the existing intersection.

According to the report, the current configurations of these two roadways present several safety concerns. The skewed alignment of Mulberry Road forces vehicles making left turns onto SR 53 to venture into oncoming lanes, increasing the risk of collisions. Meanwhile, for those making right turns onto SR 53, limited visibility due to vertical curves poses challenges when assessing southbound traffic.

Additional issues are encountered by southbound SR 53 vehicles turning right onto Mulberry Road. Drivers must significantly reduce their speed to execute a U-turn-like maneuver, potentially resulting in abrupt speed changes along a high-speed route and requiring vehicles to cross into opposing lanes, thereby increasing the likelihood of rear-end and sideswipe collisions. Data collected by the Georgia Department of Transportation between 2017 and 2021 indicate a notable prevalence of such collisions during this period. During the five-year data collection phase, morning peak hours observed 1,030 vehicles on SR 53 and 86 vehicles approaching SR 53 along Mulberry Road, with evening peak hours showing 1,340 vehicles on SR 53 and 116 vehicles approaching SR 53 along Mulberry Road.

The study also considered the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) proposed by LGI Homes-Georgia LLC. This development, named Horseshoe Bend, plans to construct a 590-home community situated along Mulberry Road, with a targeted completion date in 2030. The development's impact on the SR 53 and Mulberry Road intersection is projected to elevate morning peak hour traffic to 255 vehicles and evening peak hour traffic to 343 vehicles.

To implement these improvements, the acquisition of additional right-of-way parcels, as well as temporary and permanent construction easements, will be necessary, affecting an estimated 19 parcels.

The total project cost is approximately $3.5 million.

