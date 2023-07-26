The Barrow County BOC was given an update on the projects funded with American Rescue Funds (ARC). To date, the county has received a total of $16,168,394 in ARP funds, which were provided by the federal government to address issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, the County has spent a total of $4,078,085 from the ARP funds. Out of this amount, $1,069,673 was spent in FY2022, and $3,008,411 was spent in FY2023.
Additionally, $676,721 of the ARP funds have been have been earmarked for specific projects but not yet expended.
The remaining balance is $11,413,586.
The county has completed the following projects using the ARP funds:
• HVAC installation for Fire Stations — $34,875
• Fire/EMS Technology upgrades — $8,21
• Board of Commissioners (BOC) Technology improvements — $8,213 • Emergency Response Facility Workspace Expansion for Station 6 — $452,434
• HVAC and Filtration upgrades for the courthouse and jail — $2,000,000
• Acquisition of a Sweeper for Stormwater, amounting to $273,48
• Procurement of a Jet/Vac Truck for Stormwater operations — $526,727
• Installation of an HVAC System for the stormwater building — $10,000
• Employee Retention Pay — $482,272
The county still has more projects in the pipeline and aims to complete them by the end of 2024, as required by the ARP guidelines.
