A proposed single-family subdivision of nearly 300 homes south of Interstate 85 in the Braselton-Hoschton area of Barrow County cleared its latest hurdle Thursday, Aug. 20.
The county planning commission, during its monthly meeting, recommended approval of a change in conditions for the development of 92.23 acres just to the west of the intersection of highways 211 and 124, and the request now heads to the board of commissioners for a vote at its scheduled Sept. 8 meeting.
The property was rezoned for a master-planned mixed-use development in 2006 as part of a settlement between a developer and the county and had been planned to be developed with 197 single-family lots, 92 townhomes and 116,000 square feet of commercial space. Among the conditions of the settlement were that all residential units be constructed with no less than three exterior sides consisting of brick, stone or stucco and that the development be site-plan specific.
But the applicant, Manor Restorations, has sought changes to the conditions, which require county approval — including that no less than three sides be constructed with “brick, stone and/or fiber cement shake or siding” and that the site plan be changed to reflect an entirely single-family detached residential development instead of a mixed-use one.
The developers have decided to scrap the townhome and commercial components of the development and now intend to build 293 single-family homes in what would be known as “Strawberry Fields.” The development would also have amenity areas, including a pool and clubhouse, tennis and bocce ball courts, and fitness areas.
The planning commission’s recommendation to the BOC comes with more than a dozen conditions proposed by the planning staff and county attorney’s office, some of which differed from the site plan and conditions proposed by the applicant.
Among the differences was the square footage of homes. The planning commission recommended that all homes be a minimum of 2,000 heated square feet — a condition the county has generally adopted for similar planned developments in recent years — but the applicant had requested variations in home sizes with some as low as 1,200 or 1,500 square feet to capture a demographic of seniors or “empty nesters” looking to downsize. Shane Lanham, an attorney for the applicant, proposed that 40 percent of the development be “large” homes (a minimum of 1,900 square feet) with the remainder split evenly between “medium” homes, “cottage-style” and “age-targeted” homes.
Planning commissioner Deborah Lynn objected to that idea, saying the county should stick to the 2,000-square-foot minimum requirement to avoid adversely affecting the county’s tax base.
“I don’t want to see the bar lowered at this point,” Lynn said. “Our tax base has got to have some help.”
Commissioner David Dwyer said there’s not always a “direct correlation between square footage and the value of a house” and that the county doesn’t have widely-available detached housing options for people looking for a smaller space.
“That’s why I think you’re seeing a lot of these apartments come into play,” Dwyer said. “They’re filling a need that’s not being met by single-family detached dwellings. I think a quality 1,400- to 1,600-square-foot house can hold its value or even more so than a 2,800-square-foot house built with the minimum standards in other parts of the county.”
But, Lynn said, the county doesn’t have any standards that been set forth to “guarantee the citizens quality” of smaller homes that wouldn’t drop surrounding property values.
The request drew some opposition from residents during a public hearing Thursday due to concerns over proposed home sizes, the size of the development in general and the impact it would have on traffic in an already-congested area.
Lanham noted the project has already gone through a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) analysis, which included an initial traffic study in December and January, and one of the staff and planning commission conditions for approval is that a more detailed traffic study be completed. Prior to the issuance of any development or building permit, the developers would have to comply with all recommendations, standards and requirements established by the county and/or the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Among some of the other recommended conditions for approval: the development shall contain a minimum of 20-percent open space, plus primary conservation areas, and the developer shall use a variety of techniques to avoid the monotonous appearance of identical homes.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Thursday, the planning commission:
•tabled until its Sept. 17 meeting a request by Ridgeline Land Planning to change the future land-use map designation for and rezone 53.16 acres at 1308 Lec Stone Rd., Hoschton, to allow for the construction of 312 apartments, 158 townhomes and 37,500 square feet of commercial space. The development was still undergoing a DRI review through the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and therefore could not be considered by the planning commission. Dan Schultz, the county’s director of planning and community development, said the review was expected to be complete by next week and will be ready for the planning commission to consider by next month. The proposal has drawn some public pushback over the overall size of the development, and the Barrow County School System has raised concerns over transportation and traffic and the additional student-population burdens it could place on Bramlett Elementary, Russell Middle and Winder-Barrow High schools. According to the agenda packet for Thursday’s meeting, the county’s planning staff was ready to recommend approval of the request with 21 conditions.
•tabled until Sept. 17, at the request of the applicant, a request to amend the future land-use map designation of and rezone 24.5 acres at McNeal Road and Highway 211 NW in Winder for the construction of 240 apartment units, split between 10 buildings. The planning staff, in the agenda packet, recommended approval of the initial request with 22 conditions attached, though the request will likely be modified.
