The Barrow County Board of Education appears likely to approve the use of reserves to offset a roughly $4.6 million deficit in the county school system’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget — a move that would help the district avoid staff furloughs and any additional cuts beyond the ones the district is already having to absorb as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent of business services, presented the board on Tuesday, July 7, with a proposed $137.46 million all-funds budget on the expenditure side with only $132.86 million in budgeted revenues. The district would see its expenses increase by only $243,000 over the approved budget for FY2020 despite opening Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and hiring an additional 43.5 teachers.
The district will receive $82.2 million in state funding and anticipates collecting $44.75 million in local taxes, thanks to a 6.6-percent growth in the county’s tax digest, along with another $3.6 million in vehicle taxes.
Deep cuts to the state budget stemming from the economic effects of the pandemic will result in Barrow County schools losing a little more than $7 million in state funding that was originally anticipated. The federal CARES Act for pandemic relief will give the district $2.25 million to buffer some of those cuts, meaning the remaining $4.6 million gap would need to be made up elsewhere
Houston said the district anticipates opening the fiscal year with $30 million in reserves. If the board opts to close the gap entirely through the use of rainy-day fund, that would leave the district with an estimated $25.4 million in reserves, which would be enough to fund the district’s operations for more than two months in the event of an emergency and keep the district in stride with best practices, Houston said.
“We had a good enough year to get us through this coming year as long as nothing else happens,” Houston said.
If it doesn’t tap into the reserves, the district would likely have to either eliminate $1.5 million in planned employee step increases to shave off a portion of the deficit, or impose 11 furlough days to make up the entire difference, Houston said.
More than 88 percent of the proposed budget includes salaries and benefits, Houston said. The district will be on the hook to spend $30.3 million alone just between payments through the state’s Teacher Retirement System and health insurance for classified employees, she said.
After at least two rounds of cuts before presenting the proposed budget to the board, Houston said there isn’t much else that can realistically be cut. District officials have already eliminated numerous operational and staffing requests across multiple departments from the proposed budget and currently have a hiring freeze in place, she said.
“I don’t want any furlough days,” board chair Lynn Stevens said, adding that the employees due for a step increase “ought to get those.”
“I’m just happy we’re in a position where we can absorb (the step increases),” superintendent Chris McMichael said. “If this (pandemic) keeps going, it might be a different story next year.”
The district is budgeting $33.9 million in capital improvement expenditures, $14.8 million of which will go toward renovation of existing buildings. Another $4.4 million is planned for an addition to Westside Middle School and another $3 million is slated for the BASA completion.
The district also plans to spend $1.18 million on IT projects and $874,000 on buses and transportation, and will spend $9.1 million on debt service.
The board is scheduled to have further discussion on the budget during its meeting Tuesday, July 13, when it is also expected to vote to keep the school millage rate at 18.5 mills. Public hearings on the proposed budget are planned for 10 a.m. July 21 and 6 p.m. July 23 at the district’s Professional Development Center (179 West Athens St., Winder) and the board would then have a final vote on the budget July 28.
That timeline will help prevent the board from having to adopt another spending resolution for August in order to keep the system operating, Houston said. The board approved a spending resolution for July because the state was late adopting a new fiscal year budget last month.
