The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a May 2020 incident in the county that involved kidnapping, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation.
The GBI released a sketch of the white male this week but did not have any age information available. He may drive, or previously had access to, a white SUV, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Athens office at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or online at https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.