A push from some Winder City Council members to temporarily halt property annexations into the city limits failed last week — three weeks after the council narrowly approved a highly-contested annexation on the eastern edge of town to allow for a subdivision of more than 200 homes.
During a called meeting Thursday, Jan. 28, the council voted down councilman Chris Akins’ motion to place a six-month moratorium on annexations following a broader discussion on certain future land development and zoning matters. The vote to deny was 4-3 with Akins joined in support by Holly Sheats and Jimmy Terrell. Mayor David Maynard broke the tie in favor of denial, joining Travis Singley, Kobi Kilgore and Sonny Morris in opposition.
The vote broke down the same lines as the council’s 4-3 decision last month to approve requests by MMK, LLC and Sullins Engineering to annex more than 200 acres south of Atlanta Highway, between Pine Hills Golf Course and Russell Cemetery Road in “Russell Town” in order to build a 232-home subdivision called “Fieldstream” and to build some small-scale commercial uses on the roughly 45 acres at the front of the land along the highway. That vote was a reversal from a 5-1 council decision last summer to deny an annexation request that would have allowed a much-larger subdivision of nearly 400 homes before the developers put forward a scaled-back proposal.
But the three council members who opposed the request still had concerns with the scope of the project, its impact on traffic in the area and the uncertainty of what type of commercial development will eventually be built on the property. That same rationale drove their proposal for the six-month.
“We’re fixing to do a new downtown comprehensive plan, and we’re having a (planning retreat in February) to talk about where we want to go as a city,” Terrell said Monday, Feb. 1. “We’ve got some (annexation requests) coming down the road, and we just want to figure out what’s the best way to go. We’ve had a number of inquiries, and we want people to come here and build. We just want to have better idea and handle of what’s going to work best. We’re concerned about the potential impact on our existing citizens and want to make sure nothing (negatively) affects our ability to service them.”
But Maynard said he doesn’t see the need for a moratorium right now. He and the council members who supported the Russell annexation have pointed out the property was already zoned to be developed in Barrow County anyway and that the city has more control over it now that it will be in the city limits.
“To me, that particular development looked promising, and the developer offered to do everything (the city was) wanting,” Maynard said. “I know there are some that are uncomfortable with it, but it’s going to be developed, and if we didn’t annex it, then we would have zero influence.”
