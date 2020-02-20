Qualifying for the May general primary election in Barrow County will be held March 2-6.
Offices up for election include county board of commissioners districts 1-3 (Republican incumbents Joe Goodman and Bill Brown and Rolando Alvarez, who won a nonpartisan special election) and chair (Republican incumbent Pat Graham); board of education districts 2, 5, 6 and at-large 8 (Republican incumbents Garey Huff, Lynn Stevens, and Rickey Bailey and Jordan Raper, who won a nonpartisan special election); sheriff (Republican incumbent Jud Smith); chief magistrate (Republican incumbent Caroline Power Evans); clerk of Superior Court (Republican incumbent Regina McIntyre); Probate Judge (Republican incumbent Tammy Brown); tax commissioner (to replace outgoing commissioner Melinda Williams) and coroner (Republican incumbent David Crosby).
Those wishing to qualify as a Republican or Democrat will need to qualify through their local parties.
Republican Party qualifying will be held at Premier Broker of Georgia, 20 North Broad St., Winder, at the following times:
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2
•5-8 p.m. March 3
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4
•5-8 p.m. March 5
•8 a.m. to noon March 6.
For more information, call 706-684-0065.
Qualifying for Democrats will be held March 3 and March 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Italy, 60 North Broad St., Winder. For more information, call 770-586-0371.
Qualifying for independent candidates will be held beginning Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. and ending Friday, March 6, at noon at the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Qualifying fees are:
•$2,347.42 for sheriff
•$2,304 for chief magistrate, clerk of Superior Court, Probate Judge and tax commissioner
•$750 for BOC chair
•$180 for BOC districts 1-3
•$46 for BOE districts
•$35 for coroner.
The primary election will be May 19 with an if-necessary runoff scheduled for July 21. The general election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.