With the departure of current mayors in three of Barrow’s municipalities - Auburn, Statham and Winder - some councilmembers are relinquishing their council seats in hopes of securing the mayor’s office, while others face challengers vying for open council seats.
In Winder, the mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for grabs. By the end of qualifying, incumbent Kobi Kilgore (Ward 2) was the only candidate able to secure her seat without opposition. Incumbent Travis Singley’s Ward 4 seat is being challenged by David Arnold. Other sitting council members Jimmy Terrell (Ward 3) and Shannon Hammond (at-large) qualified for the mayoral position. Those vying for Hammond’s at-large seat, are Taffy McCormick, John Burns and Pam Powell. Also, a special election was called to address the vacancy in Ward 3 created by Terrell’s mayoral run.
