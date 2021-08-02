The City of Winder will hold a special qualifying period next week for city residents interested in applying for the vacant at-large city council seat, with the council set to appoint a replacement for Holly Sheats, who resigned last week, at its Sept. 2 meeting.
Any city residents interested in filling the seat are asked to contact Monica Franklin, Barrow County’s director of elections and voter registration, by phone at 770-307-3110, by email at mfranklin@barrowga.org or by fax at 770-307-1054. Franklin will be accepting applications Monday through Thursday, Aug. 9-12, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sheats, who was in the middle of her first-term in the at-large seat, announced July 25 in a letter to the council and mayor that she was stepping down due to frustrations with the city’s process of approving the budget for fiscal year 2022 and differences with top city officials. Rather than holding a special election for the seat this fall, the council will appoint Sheats’ replacement to complete the remainder of the term through the end of 2023 per the city’s charter. The candidate chosen will be up for election to a full four-year term in 2023.
The council last went through an appointment process in 2013, when former councilman Charlie Eberhart died in January of that year and Al Brown was appointed two months later to replace him.
Mayor David Maynard said last week this year’s process is set up the same way as 2013, with candidates submitting applications to Franklin’s office as if they were going through the normal candidate qualifying process. There is no charge to apply for the seat, Maynard said.
A council interview schedule had not been set as of Monday, Aug. 2. The council will vote on the appointment at its Sept. 2 work session, and a formal swearing-in ceremony is set for Sept. 7 at the start of the council’s voting session.
OTHER CANDIDATE QUALIFYING
The special qualifying period will come a week before qualifying for the Nov. 2 municipal election, when the other Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats as well as the other at-large seat will be up for grabs. Incumbents Sonny Morris (Ward 1), and Chris Akins (at-large) both have said they plan to seek another term. When reached this week, Ward 3 incumbent Jimmy Terrell said he wasn't ready yet to announce his decision.
Qualifying will be Monday through Thursday, Aug. 16-19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. The qualifying fee for each of those seats is $180.
