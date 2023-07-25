A fox tested positive for rabies on July 20 near Kilcrease Road and Golden Rod Lane in Auburn.
Due to it being unknown whether other animals have been in contact with the fox, the community is asked to stay alert for any animals that seem unwell.
If an animal is spotted that appears sick, call 770-307-3012 immediately, and an officer will be dispatched to handle the situation.
Pet owners are strongly encourages to ensure their pets'. rabies vaccines are up to date.
