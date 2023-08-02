Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the successful audit of Barrow County’s election infrastructure, both software and hardware, in preparation for the 2023 municipal elections and 2024 Presidential elections. In coordination with the Barrow County election office, the Secretary of State’s office recently conducted health checks of the voting system, finding that Barrow County’s election infrastructure remains secure, unaltered and fully functioning as Georgia heads into a major election cycle. These health checks are in conjunction with Secretary Raffensperger’s Four-Point Secure
The Vote Plan for the 2024 election.
