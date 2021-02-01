Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, on Monday, Feb. 1, announced that Daniel Edward Rampey, owner and CFO of the family-owned Magnolia Estates personal care home and independent living community in Winder, has been appointed to the State Board of Long-Term Care Facility Administrators.
Rampey was one of 37 appointments the governor tapped for various state boards, commissions, councils, panels and offices on Monday.
Rampey graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of business administration in 1978. He has formerly served as president of the Assisted Living Association of Georgia, as a member of the Barrow County Board of Education, president of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and member of the Economic Development Council.
Rampey currently serves on the board of directors at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow. He and his wife, Denise, have two children and reside in Statham.
