The following are recent health inspection scores given to local food service establishments from the Georgia Department of Public Health:
STARBUCKS COFFEE 95
851 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem
Inspection date: May 1
Violations: Certified Food Safety Manager (CFSM) certificate expired; door not closed on dumpster; no drain plug on dumpster.
PANDA EXPRESS 98
382 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem
Inspection date: May 1
Violations: Wet stacking of large plastic containers by 3-compartment sink; drain plug missing from recycling dumpster.
HARDEE'S 90
113 N Broad St., Winder
Inspection date: May 1
Violations: Food employees without hair restraints; wet stacking of multiple container types over 3-compartment sink; stack of to-go single-service containers over line and prep station not inverted; ice buildup in burger freezer and under fan in walk-in freezer; algae buildup on outside of self-service ice chute; grease buildup on vent hood over burger oven; grime buildup on floor under shelves in dry storage; missing light shield on light in kitchen by bulk ice machine and broken light shield on another light in main kitchen; light gap underneath back door.
SUBWAY 94
1922 Railroad St., Statham
Inspection date: May 3
Violations: Establishment does not have a certified food safety manager; single service articles were stored beneath the hand sink drain
CHICK-FIL-A 100
93 Shepherd Ln., Bethlehem
Inspection date: May 4
CAMP TWIN LAKES AT WILL-A-WAY FORT YARGO 99
210 S Broad St., Winder
Inspection date: May 4
Violations: The establishment does not have the Lactic Acid sanitizer test strips.
GEORGIA CLUB CABANA BAR 98
1050 Chancellors Dr., Statham
Inspection date: May 4
Violations: Chest freezer and microwave not commercial grade.
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES 97
775 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem
Inspection date: May 9
Violations: The breakfast items (sausage and oatmeal) cooling in the reach in cooler were stored with lids and plastic wrap.
FAJITA MEX GRILL 82
1916 Railroad St., Statham
Inspection date: May 10
Violations: Raw beef stored over queso and horchata in a reach in cooler in the back prep area of the kitchen and unwashed lemons were stored over salsa in a reach in cooler in the back prep area of the kitchen; metal pan of cooked chicken cooling on the prep table; steaks thawing in the meat sink without running water; knives stored between the prep cooler and the wall; establishment without chlorine or Quat sanitizer test strips; fly strip hanging over the preparation table in the back of the kitchen.
MIKE'S MARGARITA BAR AND GRILL 94
1304 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn
Inspection date: May 11
Violations: Unlabeled sanitizer bottle at bar hand wash sink; scoop with no handle in bulk rice. Tongs stored on oven handle; multiple metal containers wet stacked; buildup of grease on vent hood
PIZZA HUT #4808 97
• 108 E May St. Suite 600, Winder
Violations: Multiple employees wearing bracelets/watches.
JIMMY JOHN'S GOURMET SANDWICHES 88
41 E May St. Suite 300, Winder
• Inspection date: May 11
Violations: Observed mold growth inside bulk ice machine and in self-service ice machine chute; ice scoop stored in drive-thru ice holder with handle touching ice; multiple plastic containers stacked wet on dry dish rack in storage; ice buildup in walk-in freezer from leaky condenser/vent; heavy food debris on floor of walk-in cooler; light gap at bottom of back door.
EL REAL MEXICAN RESTAURANT 92
916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem
Inspection date: May 18
Violations: Observed black substance inside ice machine; dishes stacked wet/not allowed to air dry; several small live and dead roaches on floor in dry storage
UNIDINE CORP C/O BARROW NORTHEAST GEORGIA HEALTH 92
316 N Broad St., Winder
Inspection date: May 18
Violations: Person in charge unable to provide employee health policy or clean up of vomit and diahrreal events procedure; one can of sauerkraut and one can of tomatoes observed with dent in dry storage; inspection score report observed posted behind service counter.
PURA VIDA JUICE BAR 96
• 15 E Candler St., Winder
• Inspection date: May 22
• Violations: Employees wearing watches and jewelry with stones; crock pot is not commercial grade
LE SOLEIL POOL BAR AT CHATEAU ELAN 95
100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton
Inspection date: April 24
Violations: Employee observed wearing a watch; inspection report posted on the wall behind the counter
SWIMMING POOLS/TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
The following are recent health inspection scores given to public swimming pools and tourist attractions from the Georgia Department of Public Health:
MAIN POOL AT INN CHATEAU ELAN 95
100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton
Inspection date: April 24
Violations: Turn over rate not adequate. Must be 300 gpm.
CHATEAU ELAN HAMPTON INN AND SUITES POOL 95
5159 Golf Club Drive, Braselton
Inspection date: April 24
Violations: Improper flow meter
WHIRLPOOL SPA AT CHATEAU ELAN INN 95
100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton
Inspection date: April 24
Violations: Turnover rate not adequate. Must be 185 gpm.
CAMP TWIN LAKES AT WILL-A-WAY 100
(Swimming pool/tourist attraction)
210 S Broad St., Winder
Inspection date: May 4
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES
775 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem
Inspection date: May 9
• Tourist Accommodation 95
Violations: The annual gas fired equipment documentation was not kept on file.
• Swimming pool 95
Violations: Flow meter was reading less than the required 77 gpm.
• Food Service 97
Violations: The breakfast items (sausage and oatmeal) cooling in the reach-in cooler were stored with lids and plastic wrap.
JAMESON INN 100
9 Strafford St., Winder
Inspection date: May 22
