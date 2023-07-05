The following are recent health inspection reports conducted by the Georgia Department of Public Health at food service establishments around the county:
DOMINO'S PIZZA 97
• 10 PATRICK MILL RD., WINDER
• Inspection date: June 20
• Violations: Inspection report not displayed in drive-through window; scoop handles stored touching cornmeal.
RUBY TUESDAY 91
• 25 S BROAD ST., WINDER
• Inspection date: June 5
• Violations: Chicken observed cooling in prep cooler and pasta observed cooling in walk-in cooler in plastic container with lid tightly closed; employee did not have a hair restraint on and was involved in food process; wet cloth was observed on shelf by hostess stand and was not properly stored in bucket; plastic containers observed wet and stacked together; floor tiles observed to be cracked and pieces missing; floor not smooth and not easily cleanable.
PROJECT ADAM 100
• 112 LANTHIER ST., WINDER
• Inspection date: June 20
ZIL CATERING 93
• 138 W ATHENS ST STE C, WINDER
• Inspection date: June 16
• Violations: A can of Lysol found next to cooking equipment in the dry storage area; rice cooled with a tightly closed lid on the stove.
GREATER ATLANTA AUTO AUCTION 96
• 889 JACKSON TRAIL RD., WINDER
• Inspection Date: JUNE 14
• Violations: Multiple food workers wearing watches; inspection report not posted in public view; permit not posted in public view
CHEN'S GARDEN 93
• 1296 ATLANTA HWY Ste F107, AUBURN
• Inspection Date: June 13
• Violations: A bag of rice stored on the floor of the kitchen; knife was stored between the prep tables; Cardboard boxes used to store single service cups; the shelving throughout the kitchen is unclean with grease, dust and food debris; the floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen unclean with dust, food debris and grease.
PELICAN'S SNOBALLS 91
• 150 N BROAD ST., WINDER
• Inspection date: June 13
• Violations: block of ice discarded in hand sink; paper towels not supplied in men's or women's restrooms; spray bottle of ortho ground clear stored in kitchen with other chemicals; spray bottle labeled bug spray stored in kitchen with other chemicals.; no toilet paper provided in men's restroom; back storage room with various personal and unused items; light not operational in men's restroom.
LOBBY AT THE MADDOX 91
• 71 N BROAD ST., WINDER
• Inspection date: June 12
• Violations: Unwashed produce stored over washed strawberries and shell eggs stored on the same shelf as cake in the walk-in cooler.
LITTLE ITALY 93
• 60 BROAD ST., WINDER
• Inspection date: June 2
• Violations: The spray bottle of chlorine sanitizer too strong at over 200ppm; pasta was cooling in the walk-in cooler in a container with a lid
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE 93
• 420 EXCHANGE BLVD., BETHLEHEM
• Inspection date: June 1
• Violations: Provide sanitizer/cleaner was being used to sanitize the table tops; rice was being cooled on overly filled sheet pans covered with plastic wrap in the walk-in cooler.
WNB FACTORY 100
• 2095 HWY 211 NW STE 5B., BRASELTON
• Inspection date: May 31
LISTO PARCE 81
• 49 N JACKSON ST., WINDER
• Inspection date: May 31
• Violations: Ice machine and ice chute on drink machine unclean with a pink mold-like substance; multiple cold holding items held at temperatures above 41`f; rice was not hot held on steam table at 135`F or above; a container of beef was cooling on the prep table in a metal bowl with a plastic wrap cover; plates and bowls were not inverted or protected.
KB NUTRITION OF WINDER 100
• 1158 CARL BETHLEHEM RD STE A, WINDER
• Inspection date: May 26
BRASELTON SMOKE BAR 82
• 1929 HWY 211 STE 101, HOSCHTON
• Inspection date: June 21
• Violations: The person in charge was not performing duties such as training employees in proper food safety; a container of cooked chicken in the reach-in cooler had a rotten/spoiled odor; a sealed bag of shredded cheese had an expiration date of April 2023; the dumpster doors were open upon arrival; the quarry tile floors behind the bar in disrepair
SUMO HIBACHI AND WINGS 81
• 306 EXCHANGE BLVD 200, BETHLEHEM
• Inspection date: June 22
• Violations: Water at hand sinks did not reach 100 degrees; raw proteins stored over ready-to-eat items and unwashed vegetables over ready-to-eat vegetables in the walk-in cooler and in the prep cooler; the ice machine was unclean with a black mold-like substance.
THE SPA AT CHATEAU ELAN 90
• 100 RUE CHARLEMAGNE DR., BRASELTON
• Inspection date: June 26
• Violations: Unwashed oranges over ready-to-eat sauces and unwashed bell peppers next to prepped vegetables in walk-in cooler; dumpster lid open; coved molding was missing in dry storage area; unshielded light fixture over single service items
WAFFLE HOUSE 96
• 20 AUBURN PARK DR., AUBURN
• Inspection date: May 24
• Violations: Non-disposable travel mug on condiment shelf in the kitchen
FISH & CAJUN CRAB 95
• 111 E MAY ST STE 10, WINDER
• Inspection date: June 29
• Violations: Several bottles of dish detergent were stored on the same shelf as single service-to-go containers; prep table not fully operational; the vent hood filters were unclean with excessive grease buildup.
THE LANDING OF WINDER 98
• 901 HAYMON MORRIS RD., WINDER
• Inspection date: July 3
• Violations: Multiple boxes of single service items stored on the floor of the overflow/emergency storage room.
