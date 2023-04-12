The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the following results from recent health inspections conducted at restaurants around the county:
MIRANDA'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 91
• 47 E May St., Winder
• Inspection date: April 4
• Violations: Vitamins and medication stored on a shelf above the bulk sugar, rice and beans; cloths used to wrap tortilla dough; several new shelving units made of raw wood
FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS 98
• 503 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem
• Inspection date: April 3
• Violations: Multiple pans stacked wet; establishment does not have the chlorine test strips for testing the dishwasher sanitizer concentration.
MCDONALD'S 91
• 912 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem
• Inspection date: March 31
• Violations: Several cartons of shell eggs stored on the top shelf of the cooler above the dairy shake mix. The eggs moved to the bottom shelf with the other shell eggs.
YOUR PIE 93
• 380 Exchange Blvd. Suite 102, Bethlehem
• Inspection date: March 30
• Violations: Mold growth inside self-service drink machine ice chute; light gap at bottom of back door - potential pest entry.
WENDY'S 98
• 280 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem
• Inspection date: March 30
• Violations: Wet stacking of metal containers on dry dish rack by 3-compartment sink; grease buildup on floor behind fryer and grill.
WAFFLE HOUSE 95
• 1917 Atlanta Hwy., Statham
• Inspection date: March 30
• Violations: Household RAID stored in office; door not closed on dumpster after last use.
BJ'S BUFFET WINDER 100
• 153 W May St., Winder
• Inspection date: March 30
FRIEND'S BETHLEHEM GRILL 95
• 372 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem
• Inspection date: March 29
• Violations: Several dish racks stored on the ground; ice accumulation on freezer door and does not close; prep cooler not fully operational; bay door open
INOKO EXPRESS WINDER 91
• 42 Piedmont Rd., Suite 204, Winder
• Inspection date: March 27
• Violations: Certified Food Safety Manager's (CFSM)certificate expired in June 2022; backup grill unclean with food debris; a leak observed at hand sink in the kitchen; floors behind and under the equipment unclean with food debris.
CHEN'S FAMILY CHINESE RESTAURANT 94
• 1919 Atlanta Hwy. Suite 102, Statham
• Inspection date: March 24
• Violations: A bowl of shrimp, in the cooling state, placed on the counter to cool; a plastic cup used to dispense corn starch and other bulk items; ice accumulation in the reach-in freezer; menu used to line a container of crispy rice noodles; heavy grease accumulation on vent hood filters
WENDY'S 94
• 114 E May St., Winder
• Inspection date: March 24
• Violations: Observed ice machine mold in bulk ice machine in kitchen; grease buildup on floors under fryers; grout lines worn out throughout back kitchen; cove molding in poor repair.
KRYSTAL RESTAURANT 94
• 19 Monroe Hwy., Winder
• Inspection date: March 24
• Violations: CFSM certification expired as of last year; grime buildup under dry storage shelves and on ceiling throughout establishment; hole in wall by employee restroom.
PEKING CHINESE RESTAURANT 90
• 916 Loganville Hwy., Suite 120, Bethlehem
• Inspection date: March 23
• Violations: Two large tubs of chicken cooling on the counter near the wok; establishment not washing vegetables before cutting; multiple plastic containers damaged or in disrepair; shelving in kitchen unclean with grease and food debris; floors, walls and ceiling behind the equipment unclean with grease and food debris.
SENOR TEQUILA BAR AND GRILL 92
•137 E May St., Winder
• Inspection date: March 22
• Violations: Medications/supplements stored on the same shelf as single service articles; multiple plates observed with small cracks and broken edges; leak was observed at the dishwasher spray nozzle and at the prep sink; dumpster doors/lids open upon arrival; personal items (coats, shirts, etc) stored on the same shelf as single service articles.
