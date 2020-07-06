The American Red Cross has the following upcoming blood donation drives in Barrow County:
•noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10 — Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 — Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St., Auburn.
•2:30-7 p.m. July 27 — Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Ave.
Those who donate blood during the month of July will be entered for a chance to win a “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package, according to a news release.
Donors are required to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, going to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
