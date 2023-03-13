A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Winder Public Library Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Give in March to receive a $10 prepaid card by email plus a chance to win a $3,000 prize (rcblood.org/help). Schedule an appointment using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcross.org and enter WinderPL sponsor keyword or call 1-800-REDCROSS. Save 15 minutes and complete a Rapid Pass. Photo ID is required.
Those who plant to donate blood are reminded to eat iron-rich food, drink plenty of water and sleep well before and after donation.
