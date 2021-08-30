The American Red Cross will hold a blood donation drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
The Red Cross is urging eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and needs donors of all blood types, officials said in a news release. Officials said they are concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations, according to the release.
“This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families,” officials said.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last, according to the release. Also, as part of a campaign, those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon from Sports Clips for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon, according to the release.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
