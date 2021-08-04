The American Red Cross will hold a blood donation drive in Auburn from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St.
The Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid an ongoing severe blood shortage, officials said in a news release. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now, officials said.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year, according to the release, and needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply currently, officials said.
As a thank-you, all who come to give through Aug. 15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, according to the release. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.