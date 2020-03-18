The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the organization said in a news release. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, the release said.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by going to RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amid the outbreak, and those cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations, according to the release. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type, the release said.
In Georgia, 166 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 7,713 fewer blood donations, according to the release. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.
The Red Cross is stressing that blood donation is a safe process and that additional precautions have been put in place for people who come to donate blood.
Those measures include:
•Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
•Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
•Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
•Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow several safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:
•wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor.
•routinely wiping down donor-touched areas.
•using sterile collection sets for every donation.
•preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide, according to the release.
The closest blood donation center for most Barrow County residents is in Athens at the Clarke Crossing Shopping Center, 3525 Atlanta Hwy. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
