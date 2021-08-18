With many weather experts predicting a destructive hurricane season this year, American Red Cross officials say the organization is need of volunteers on the ground as well as blood and platelet donors in order to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Danella Hughes, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Georgia, in a news release. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the West. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
SHELTER VOLUNTEERS, HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection, and other tasks inside disaster shelters, according to the release.
The Red Cross reports that it also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required, officials said. There are associate and supervisory level opportunities available, according to the release.
After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters, officials said, However, they added, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high.
DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER
Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing, according to the release.
Last year, the American Red Cross of Georgia provided immediate emergency assistance to 14,139 people after 2,708 home fires and other disasters.
Those interested can contact the Red Cross area offices at 404-876-3302 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
BLOOD, PLATELET DONORS NEEDED
The Red Cross has the following upcoming blood donation drives in Barrow County:
•7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25 — Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
•12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 3 — Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only), according to the release Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
