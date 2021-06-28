The American Red Cross has the following upcoming blood donation drives in Barrow County:
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Winder and Fort Yargo wards, 36 Sims Rd., Winder.
•12:30-5:30 p.m. July 9 at Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad St.
The Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country, officials said. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond, according to a news release.
As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care, officials said.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last, according to the release. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility, officials said.
