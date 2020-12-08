After a little more than 4.5 years in Barrow County, Mike Renshaw is stepping down as county manager to take a similar position in Colorado.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved Renshaw’s resignation following a closed session at the end of its Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting. His last day with the county will be Jan. 12. The board also approved an employment agreement with outgoing Walton County Board of Commissioners chairman Kevin Little to serve as interim county manager starting in January.
Renshaw did not say after Tuesday’s meeting which management position in Colorado he had taken since it has not been officially approved or announced, but he said it is located south of Denver.
“It’s a big move geographically, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” Renshaw said. “I’ve got about maybe 10 more years left I want to do this line of work. Throughout my career, I’ve always looked for good fits and (Barrow County) was one in 2016. It’s been a great experience. I want to thank the board for their support and it’s been great working with all of the staff. This will be a new experience and a new challenge for me.”
Renshaw, who came to Barrow County in May 2016 from Camden County, North Carolina, has been a finalist for several jobs around the country over the last couple of years. In July, he was selected for the top administrative post for the Village of Palmetto Bay in Florida but chose not to take the position after contract talks broke down. He was also a finalist earlier this year for the city manager position in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
In Renshaw’s resignation letter to the commissioners dated Tuesday, he touted a few accomplishments during his tenure, including “the modernization” of many of the county’s processes and procedures” and the voter-approved SPLOST renewal in 2017 that has led to the expansion of Victor Lord Park, a new wastewater treatment facility and additional funding for road improvements.
“I also want to express my sincere respect and appreciation for the dedicated staff that I have had the pleasure of serving with,” Renshaw wrote. “Without their commitment to excellence and collaborative spirit, many of our accomplishments would not have come to fruition.
“It has been my honor to have had the privilege of serving you and the residents of Barrow County, and I wish you all much future success.”
Little, who will take over as interim county manager, has spent the last 20 years as chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners but chose not to seek re-election this year to a sixth term. He is a lifelong resident of Walton, according to a short online biography on his commissioner page.
Details of the employment agreement with Little were not immediately available Tuesday night.
