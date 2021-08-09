State Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, was recently named by the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP) as its 2021 Family Medicine Legislative Champion of the Year for his legislative efforts to assist family physicians and patients across the state.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition from the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, but the real recognition belongs to the doctors and medical professionals who dedicate their careers to keeping Georgians safe and healthy,” England said in a news release. “Georgia’s medical workers have fought bravely to ensure a continuation of care against all sorts of diseases and illnesses, even with the pandemic threatening their own well-being. Their dedication has inspired me, and I am proud to help protect state funding for these frontline heroes.”
The GAFP recognized England for helping restore funding to the Georgia Memory Net program during the 2020 legislative session and at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. Georgia Memory Net is a statewide program designed to expand access to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and leaders say it has proven beneficial to rural communities across Georgia. While the Georgia Memory Net faced cuts due to budget shortfalls brought on by the pandemic, England was credited with working to protect the program’s funding.
“So much has been sacrificed because of COVID-19, and yet Chairman England’s actions in the House reminded his colleagues that forgetting those who need medical attention is a sacrifice too far,” said Dr. Thomas Fausett Jr., president of the Georgia Academy. “Thank you for restoring funds for support our patients and their caregivers.”
England accepted the award during a virtual ceremony Aug. 1.
For more information about the GAFP, go to www.gafp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.