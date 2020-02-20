State Rep. Terry England, a Republican from Auburn, is running for re-election to the District 116 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives. The district includes most of Barrow County.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to represent in the Georgia House of Representatives the county where I was born and raised,” England said in a news release. “I humbly ask for your support to allow me to serve you for another two years.”
England began serving in the House on Jan. 10, 2005. Five years later, he was appointed chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, a position he continues to hold.
“I plan to submit my paperwork on the first day of candidate qualifying March 2, and we will formally kick off our re-election campaign after the end of the current legislative session,” he said.
No candidates have publicly announced plans to challenge England, who was re-elected without opposition in 2018 after fending off a Republican primary challenge from Lucretia Hughes in 2016.
Qualifying runs March 2-6. More information can be found on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/qualifying_information.
