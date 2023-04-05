Republic Services recently informed the City of Auburn of increased rates for sanitation services due to inflation, fuel costs and other cost increases.
After investigating other options, the City of Auburn found that Republic Services' increased rates were still the lowest cost option due to its close proximity to the city and the landfill.
To reduce costs, the city will begin billing on behalf of Republic Services and waste collection charges will now be included on monthly water bills.
Weekly collection will remain the same using Republic Services-provided carts.
Curbside recycling will be discontinued. Recycle containers will be removed starting April 6. Leave containers at the curb for removal.
Bulk waste is limited to two items per monthly collection and must be scheduled in advance by calling Republic Services to schedule.
Yard waste service is now elective and available from Republic Services at $156 per year.
NEW COLLECTION RATES
The following new collection rates took effect April 1:
- Monthly trash: $23.30 (cart content only)
- Extra carts: $13.20 per cart
- Yearly yard waste collection: $156
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.