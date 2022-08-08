A resident formally called for Mayor Joe Piper’s “immediate resignation" during the public comment period of the Statham City Council’s August 4 meeting.
This call came after residents signed a recall petition in May.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
Barrow County Superior Court Judge David Sweat dismissed the recall petition based on a lack of grounds.
Residents filed on the grounds that they believed the mayor “committed acts of malfeasance while in office, violated his oath of office and committed an act of misconduct in office,” deeming him unqualified for the position.
“He's a poor manager of people, poor manager of money — he’s a poor manager of this city,” resident Kurt Bogenrieder said.
“I am calling for your resignation tonight and I will call for it at every single city council meeting that I attend,” he added. "You are the most unqualified person possible for this position as mayor.”
Bogenrieder cited evidence from the petition that included the Pipers’ filing for bankruptcy in 2017, claiming the mayor should have been ineligible to run in the election.
According to Statham’s charter, Piper met the qualifications for candidacy.
In regards to the bankruptcy filing, a candidate is still deemed eligible if they are making smaller payments through a payment plan overtime, according to the Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit.
Piper created a payment plan in 2018, prior to the 2019 municipal election.
“I'm not resigning,” Piper said. “I didn't do anything wrong as a mayor. I haven't done anything to be ashamed of in office."
“My finances have nothing to do with how the city has been run,” he added. “I'm not the one who's balancing the books. I'm not the one who is doing the accounting.”
He noted the amount of progress Statham has made during his term, which includes: better pay and benefits for employees; eligibility for grants; and up-to-date financial audits.
“I try to do the right thing and I continue to try to do what I think the citizens elected me to do.”
"Just because you hate somebody doesn't mean that that they should resign their post."
