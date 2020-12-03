Even with coronavirus restrictions in place, locals will have a chance to enjoy some upcoming Christmas fun in and around downtown Winder.
The City of Winder will be hosting its 72nd annual Christmas Parade from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in “reverse” fashion, where the floats and performances will be stationary and spectators can drive past them.
The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at the newly-renovated Jug Tavern Park by Mayor David Maynard, the city council and parade grand marshal Joslyn Stinchcomb, the Winder teen who is recovering from a pit bull attack in July that left her hospitalized in Atlanta for nearly three months. Spectators will then be able to drive through the various locations where floats and performances will be staged at any time they choose. A map is available at www.winderdowntown.com and on “The City of Winder” Facebook page.
“Grab a bite to eat downtown, do a little holiday shopping with our local small businesses, and cruise around to enjoy all of the Christmas lights, performances and music,” organizers said.
In addition to the parade, there will also be socially-distanced visits with Santa Claus at the historic train depot, a live drive-thru nativity at Winder First United Methodist Church (6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12) and various performances at The Plaza at Jackson and Jug Tavern Park.
For the visits with Santa, children will be allowed to take their pictures with Santa through a fence and drop off letters.
More than 70 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s festivities, according to a city news release.
